Proposed settlement in lawsuit over Rams merchandise gets OK

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A proposed settlement would give St. Louis Rams fans a 25% refund on years of tickets and merchandise they bought before the team announced it was moving to Los Angeles.

If approved, the settlement would end a class action lawsuit that claimed fans would not have purchased Rams-related merchandise if they knew about the impending move.

The Rams denied wrongdoing.

A judge gave the settlement preliminary approval on Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports legal filings say the settlement could be worth up to $25 million.

It would cover purchases made between April 21, 2010, and Jan. 4, 2016.

Steve Stolze, lead attorney in the case, said a website will be set up in 30 days to instruct fans on how to get refunds.

The settlement covers only Missouri residents.

