Window washer rescued after broken rope leaves him hanging - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Window washer rescued after broken rope leaves him hanging

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Equipment failure left a window washer dangling outside a Chicago apartment building.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the window washer was left hanging from scaffolding Tuesday when one of the ropes he was fastened to snapped, causing him to fall from the 54th floor to the 52nd floor.

Langford says the 30-year-old man's scaffolding couldn't move up or down, so firefighters first broke out a window and tried to pull him through it. When it was determined the man couldn't fit through the opening, firefighters secured him rope and pulled him onto the roof of the building.

Battalion Chief Brian McArdle said about 20 firefighters worked to rescue the man as heavy rains accompanied by lightning developed overhead, slowing the rescue effort.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.