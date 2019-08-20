Kentucky governor looks for boost from Trump

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's reelection campaign recently placed nearly $4 million worth of advertising on TV and radio leading up to his November showdown with Democrat and archnemesis Andy Beshear.

Now, the Republican governor's campaign is looking to reap a financial windfall when President Donald Trump headlines a private fundraiser for Bevin on Wednesday in Louisville.

Bevin has made no bones about his embrace of Trump as he heads into the fall campaign.

The presidential boost promises to add more heft to Bevin's spending on voter outreach in a state where the governor barely topped 50% of the GOP vote in the May primary.

Beshear's campaign beat Bevin to the punch in getting out TV ads for the general election. The campaign promises to go toe-to-toe with Bevin in November.

