Kentucky governor looks for boost from Trump - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky governor looks for boost from Trump

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's reelection campaign recently placed nearly $4 million worth of advertising on TV and radio leading up to his November showdown with Democrat and archnemesis Andy Beshear.

Now, the Republican governor's campaign is looking to reap a financial windfall when President Donald Trump headlines a private fundraiser for Bevin on Wednesday in Louisville.

Bevin has made no bones about his embrace of Trump as he heads into the fall campaign.

The presidential boost promises to add more heft to Bevin's spending on voter outreach in a state where the governor barely topped 50% of the GOP vote in the May primary.

Beshear's campaign beat Bevin to the punch in getting out TV ads for the general election. The campaign promises to go toe-to-toe with Bevin in November.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.