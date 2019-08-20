Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teens

HAMILTON CO. (WSIL) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing teens.

The sheriff’s office issued a Nixle alert Tuesday for Dillion Voss and Emma Barker.

Authorities say the two 16-year-olds were last seen Monday morning.

They may be in the Dahlgren area, possibly driving a white 1998 GMC Sonoma with no side mirrors and Illinois registration 2689878.

If you have information about Dillion Voss or Emma Barker, you’re asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 643-2511.