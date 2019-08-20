Missouri cites economy, eligibility checks for Medicaid drop - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri cites economy, eligibility checks for Medicaid drop

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - State officials say an improving economy is one of several factors that led to close to 90,000 children being dropped from Missouri's Medicaid health insurance program.

Acting Social Services Director Jennifer Tidball in a Monday letter to lawmakers sought to explain why those children and 23,000 adults lost coverage in the past year.

Tidball also cited improved efforts to purge Medicaid rolls of people who are not eligible. She says about a third of people who lost coverage didn't answer renewal letters.

Tidball says other factors include fewer people applying for Medicaid because there's no longer a penalty for being uninsured.

Democratic state House Minority Leader Crystal Quade has raised concerns about the number of children and adults who lost Medicaid coverage. She still wants lawmakers to investigate.

