Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 8 p.m.

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening for

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
ALL COUNTIES


SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
Perry
Bollinger
Madison
Cape Girardeau
Wayne
Butler
Carter
Ripley
Stoddard
Mississippi
Scott
New Madrid


WESTERN KENTUCKY
Fulton
Hickman
Ballard
McCracken
Carlisle
Graves
Marshall
Livingston
Crittenden
Lyon
Caldwell
 

