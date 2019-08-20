A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
A bullet prompted a soft lockdown at Lewis Elementary School Tuesday morning.
A line of thunderstorms approaching the region from the north will continue to push south bringing heavy rain, a lot of lightning, and some strong winds to areas in the path of this line.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A suspect law enforcement considers dangerous is on the run in Union County.
Dog Goods USA is recalling its Chef Toby Pig Ear Treats for possible salmonella contamination.
Mt. Vernon leaders hope new views will help keep communities safer.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was involved in a Monday afternoon traffic crash.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Church of Christ is holding its annual Giveaway Day.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Heat. Humidity. Severe Storms. That's the hot topics for Tuesday's weather.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The HUB Recreation Center in Marion awarded nearly $5,000 in funding to give 150 students free swim lessons.
