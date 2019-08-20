Bullet prompts soft lockdown, search at Lewis Elementary

CARBONDALE (WSIL) – A bullet prompted a soft lockdown at Lewis Elementary School Tuesday morning.

School officials say a maintenance worker found the bullet near a bathroom. The bullet was taken to the building principal who then called police.

“Under the supervision of a Carbondale Police Department officer, district staff searched every student locker, backpack, desk and lunchbox for any other ammunition or weapons and found nothing. There was no credible threat detected,” stated a release from principal Marilynn Ross.

The soft lockdown was lifted around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Principal Ross at (618) 457-2632.