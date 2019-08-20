(WSIL) -- A line of thunderstorms approaching the region from the north will continue to push south bringing heavy rain, a lot of lightning, and some strong winds to areas in the path of this line.

Currently the severe threat is small, but we can't rule out the possibility of a few stronger cells within this event as it passes through.

The News 3 Weather Team will pass along updates throughout the afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Jim Rasor will be in tonight with an update on your forecast and today's storms.