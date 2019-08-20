Manhunt underway in Union County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Manhunt underway in Union County

Posted: Updated:

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A suspect law enforcement considers dangerous is on the run in Union County.

Kelly Kimmel, 36, was last seen near N. John and Jasper Streets in Jonesboro.

He is wanted on several warrants and is considered dangerous.

