Manhunt underway in Union County

UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A suspect law enforcement considers dangerous is on the run in Union County.
UNION CO. (WSIL) -- A suspect law enforcement considers dangerous is on the run in Union County.
Dog Goods USA is recalling its Chef Toby Pig Ear Treats for possible salmonella contamination.
Dog Goods USA is recalling its Chef Toby Pig Ear Treats for possible salmonella contamination.
Mt. Vernon leaders hope new views will help keep communities safer.
Mt. Vernon leaders hope new views will help keep communities safer.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was involved in a Monday afternoon traffic crash.
HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was involved in a Monday afternoon traffic crash.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Church of Christ is holding its annual Giveaway Day.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Church of Christ is holding its annual Giveaway Day.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Heat. Humidity. Severe Storms. That's the hot topics for Tuesday's weather.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Heat. Humidity. Severe Storms. That's the hot topics for Tuesday's weather.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The HUB Recreation Center in Marion awarded nearly $5,000 in funding to give 150 students free swim lessons.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The HUB Recreation Center in Marion awarded nearly $5,000 in funding to give 150 students free swim lessons.
President Donald Trump is making light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.
President Donald Trump is making light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.
This summer we have been keeping up with a local man’s journey along the Mississippi River and he has now paddled it’s entire length to raise money and awareness for veterans.
This summer we have been keeping up with a local man’s journey along the Mississippi River and he has now paddled it’s entire length to raise money and awareness for veterans.
Lawyers for a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial" are asking the Supreme Court to step into the case.
Lawyers for a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial" are asking the Supreme Court to step into the case.