Schmitt cites First Amendment to withhold records in lawsuit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Schmitt cites First Amendment to withhold records in lawsuit

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is arguing in a lawsuit that the First Amendment allows him to withhold some records requested by the opposing attorney.

Schmitt's office is defending Republican state Rep. Holly Rehder, who is accused by former Scott City Mayor Ron Cummins of defaming him.

Cummins' attorney is seeking information about constituents who complained to Rehder's office. Schmitt, whose office enforces Missouri's Sunshine Law, argued in a brief last week that turning over information about constituents to Cummins' attorney would violate the citizens' right to free speech.

The Kansas City Star reports transparency advocates are concerned Schmitt's argument is similar to one made by Gov. Mike Parson, who has invoked the First Amendment while withholding identifying information of private citizens who contact the governor's office.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.