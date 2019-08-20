Sandoval blames entertainment vendor for fake Trump shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sandoval blames entertainment vendor for fake Trump shooting

CHICAGO (AP) - A Democratic state senator is blaming an entertainment vendor at a weekend fundraiser for a mock assassination of Republican President Donald Trump.

Chicago Sen. Martin Sandoval said Monday he and his staff had no prior knowledge of a man pointing a beverage dispenser shaped like a rifle at a man wearing a Trump mask. WCIA-TV in Champaign reported a woman who attended the Friday event in the Chicago suburb of Winfield posted photos to social media.

After apologizing on Saturday, Sandoval on Monday said, "I want to again express my deepest regret that this unfortunate incident took place at (an) event in my name."

Democrats and Republican alike have condemned the stunt.

