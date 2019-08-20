Teen sues doctor, hospital for sexual harassment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teen sues doctor, hospital for sexual harassment

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) - A 15-year-old girl and her father have sued Appalachian Regional Healthcare, saying that the girl and at least 20 others were sexually harassed by a physician in West Virginia.

The Register-Herald reports the lawsuit was filed Monday against Dr. Zouhair Kabarra and the Kentucky-based network that owns Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, where the father and teen volunteered.

The lawsuit says Kabarra sexually harassed the teen several times and at one point pressed his genitalia against her buttocks. The lawsuit says when the father and daughter alerted officials, they were barred from the volunteer program.

The lawsuit says the hospital knew about multiple harassment allegations but did nothing about it.

ARH spokeswoman Melissa Cornett says Kabarra no longer is an ARH employee. The company declined to comment further on the lawsuit.

