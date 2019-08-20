Officer accused of misconduct before gas station beating - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officer accused of misconduct before gas station beating

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Records show that a St. Louis police officer who is under investigation in the beating of another man at a gas station has previously been accused of using excessive force.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the latest issues arose Aug. 8 when a gas station surveillance camera caught the officer pushing customer Bryan Boyle and striking him with a pair of handcuffs. Department records show that a police commander previously accused the same officer of pushing two people to the ground in March at a downtown bar.

Police don't release the outcomes of internal affairs investigations. Boyle's attorney, Evelyn Lewis, says she is "appalled" that the officer remains employed and that the circuit attorney's office has not filed charges.

The officer's attorney, Brian Millikan, declined to comment.

