Suit: Catholic school fired unwed teacher for being pregnant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former teacher at a Catholic school in Kansas City, Missouri, alleges in a lawsuit that she was fired because she was pregnant and unmarried.

The Kansas City Star reports that a jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Michelle Bolen's lawsuit against the principal of St. Therese Catholic elementary school and the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph.

Bolen had worked for the school for nearly 15 years when she lost her job in July 2015. Diocese spokesman Jack Smith says her contract wasn't renewed for reasons that have nothing to do with her pregnancy.

The suit says Bolen was harassed and that a letter sent to staff announcing that she was expecting described her pregnancy as "less than ideal." Bolen now works at another school.

