Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Heat. Humidity. Severe Storms. That's the hot topics for Tuesday's weather.

Patchy fog is possible early this morning, but sunshine helps mix that out and heat things up quickly this morning. By lunchtime, we'll be close to 90 degrees with the heat index in the low 100s. Ahead of storms, temperatures will peak in the low 90s with the expected heat index 100 to 105 degrees.

All eyes this morning are on a large storm complex moving through Iowa on the outer edges of a big area of high pressure centered over the Plains. Storms will make a turn to the south and southeast through the morning eventually tracking down the Mississippi River. Arrival for southern Illinois will likely be between 1 and 3 p.m. along I-64 and 2 to 4 p.m. along Route 13.

Storms will pose a risk for damaging winds and flash flooding as they move through. Lingering showers with some lightning is possible through the early evening for things finally start to quiet down.

More scattered storms are likely Wednesday and Thursday. Finally, a cold front will move south of the region by Friday ushering in slightly cooler and drier air.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on storm potential on News 3 This Morning.