Western Illinois Head Start program receives $2.6M

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A western Illinois early education program will receive $2.6 million in federal funding.

The grant for West Central Community Services was announced Monday. The money will benefit the agency's Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Knox, Warren and Henderson counties.

The program is designed to prepare children from birth to age 5 for school success. It provides programs aimed at cognitive, social and emotional development.

The announcement was made by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, an Illinois Democrat. She is a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

