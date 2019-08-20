Marion HUB awarded grant money for free swim lessons for student - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion HUB awarded grant money for free swim lessons for students

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The HUB Recreation Center in Marion received $4,900 in funding to give 150 students free swim lessons.

The center was recently chosen as one of 85 Make a Splash programs in the United States to receive grant money from the USA Swimming Foundation. The lessons will run every Thursday from October 3 to December 5 with Halloween and Thanksgiving off. Times are from 5-5:30pm or 6-6:30pm. There will be a total of eight swim lessons for students 18 and under. A swimsuit, towel, and change of dry clothes are required. You must complete the application and registration form by Thursday, September 26.

For more information on how to register contact Aquatics Coordinator Jared King at (618) 751-7188 or email aquatics@thehubmarion.com.

