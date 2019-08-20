Lotto contest to send 5 to Times Square on New Year's Eve - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lotto contest to send 5 to Times Square on New Year's Eve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Lottery says five people with losing Powerball tickets will win another prize: a trip to see the ball drop at Times Square on New Year's Eve and a chance to compete for a $1 million prize.

Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Tom Delacenserie says people with non-winning Powerball tickets worth at least $4 can enter the contest , though higher-priced tickets will get more entries.

Five people will win a four-day trip for two to New York City from Dec. 29 to Jan. 2 and will compete with winners from other states for a $1 million prize during the live broadcast of New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Entries can be submitted through Sep. 29 and winners will be chosen on Oct. 1.

