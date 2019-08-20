Carbondale Church of Christ's Annual Giveaway Day

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Church of Christ is holding its annual Giveaway Day.

The event, which started more than 20 years ago, is meant to help students and families in the community.

Locals can show up to the church and pick out any household items that they want for free.

Church officials just ask those who show up to be courteous to others in line and getting items as well.

The church is also taking donations for the event and could use desks or desk chairs, as these are needed among students.

Giveaway Day will be held Saturday August 24th from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1805 W. Sycamore Street in Carbondale.

Those who wish to donate can call (618) 457-5105 or email office@carbondalecoc.com.