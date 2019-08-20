Sheriff: Man wanted to marry Ky. teen, tried abducting her - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sheriff: Man wanted to marry Ky. teen, tried abducting her

Posted: Updated:

HEBRON, Ky. (AP) - A Nevada man is accused of attempting to kidnap a 16-year-old Kentucky girl that he briefly talked with online years earlier and became obsessed with.

News outlets report 18-year-old Benjamin J. Margitza, of Las Vegas, was arrested Monday outside a Kentucky high school and charged with attempted kidnapping and minor and criminal trespassing.

A Boone County Sheriff's Office statement says Margitza and the girl briefly spoke online four years ago. It says he began messaging the girl again this past year and began making explicit sexual statements and "obsessing over the victim by stating how he wanted to marry her."

It says he traveled to the girl's school and grabbed her in the parking lot. It says the girl ran and another student intervened, allowing the girl to contact authorities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.