ISP Trooper involved in Saline County crash

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- An Illinois State Police trooper was involved in a Monday afternoon traffic crash in Saline County that sent one woman to the hospital.

A news release from ISP said 21-year-old Alyssa M. Collins was driving a Ford Fiesta north on Webster St. in Harrisburg just after 4:00 p.m. - when she failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by an ISP District 19 trooper driving west on Raymond St.

The unnamed trooper was not harmed in the crash, though a passenger in Collins' Fiesta - 25-year-old Sierra N. Sherrod - was taken to a hospital out of precaution.

Collins was not injured and was cited for disobeying a stop sign, driving with expired registration and driving without insurance.