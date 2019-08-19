Mt. Vernon council approves security camera and building demolition plan

Mt. Vernon leaders hope new views will help keep communities safer.
President Donald Trump is making light of his own idea of buying Greenland from Denmark, tweeting a doctored photo of Trump Tower looming over a small village in the Arctic territory.
This summer we have been keeping up with a local man’s journey along the Mississippi River and he has now paddled it’s entire length to raise money and awareness for veterans.
Lawyers for a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial" are asking the Supreme Court to step into the case.
This week “On The Trail” we’re heading back to Giant City State Park to hike a trail that receives millions of visitors each year.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois will not use federal family planning funds as long as Republican President Donald Trump's administration prohibits women's health clinics from referring patients for abortions.
The man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers, and engaging in a standoff with officials for seven hours, remains in a Missouri jail.
As August wraps up, winemakers throughout the region begin to turn their full attention to the upcoming harvest.
Emergency Management workers at the local, state, and federal levels toured East Cape Girardeau Monday.
Monday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation allowing schools across the state to store an undesignated supply of the diabetes medication, glucagon, to treat students with diabetes.
