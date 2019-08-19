Missouri standoff suspect denied bond

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (WSIL) -- The man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers, and engaging in a standoff with officials for seven hours, remains in a Missouri jail Monday. A judge denied bond for James Cummings on Sunday.

The 31-year-old faces four counts of armed criminal action, and four counts of assault. Authorities say on Friday morning, Cummings shot a Missouri State Highway Trooper and a Carter County Deputy. The two officials were trying to serve an eviction notice at a home in rural Carter County when they were ambushed.

The Carter County sheriff posted to social media Sunday, thanking everyone who worked the scene Friday. He also said Deputy Brigg Pierson was doing well and eager to get back to work.

Trooper Caleb McCoy was treated and released from a hospital Friday.

Cummings will have another bond hearing next Monday, August 26.

