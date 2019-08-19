Local man finishes paddling the Mississippi River for a good cause

(WSIL) -- This summer we have been keeping up with a local man’s journey along the Mississippi river and he has now paddled its entire length to raise money and awareness for veterans.

Greg Nejmanowski, Veteran Adventures coordinator for Touch of Nature in Carbondale, began Paddle for Patriots and his 73 day journey down the Mississippi River in May. He has now now successfully completed his trip paddling more than 2,100 miles.

Nejmanowski says, "For me it has been an adventure of a lifetime and my goal, my dream, my vision is to be able to offer these adventures, these experiences to veterans.”

The Veteran Adventures Program aims to ease the transition between military life to civilian life for veterans through the healing benefits of the outdoors.

"I’d often draw on the stories I’ve heard of veterans, of the troubles that they’ve had, of the successes they’ve had, I would draw on those stories to just, to give me that motivation, that inspiration that I need to just keep paddling,” said Nejmanowski.

Greg says the most difficult part of his journey came from high winds and storms but he never lost sight of his goal.

Nejmanowski says, “The events that stand out to me more than any are those two events where I was just surrounded by the love and appreciation and support of people that believe in this cause, that believe in helping veterans."

Paddle for Patriots has raised nearly $20,000 of its $25,000 goal.

The fundraiser officially closes August 31 with an event at Touch of Nature. For every $20 donated you’re entered to win a Kayak from Wilderness Systems Kayaks. You can click here to donate.