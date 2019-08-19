StarView Vineyards prepares for harvest season

The man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers, and engaging in a standoff with officials for seven hours, remains in a Missouri jail.
As August wraps up, winemakers throughout the region begin to turn their full attention to the upcoming harvest.
Emergency Management workers at the local, state, and federal levels toured East Cape Girardeau Monday.
Monday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation allowing schools across the state to store an undesignated supply of the diabetes medication, glucagon, to treat students with diabetes.
A Cairo man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested Monday afternoon for the second time in less than two weeks.
WSIL - Hot humid air will provide fuel for strong storms Tuesday. ...
PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) --
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL/BBB) -- If you have a college student packing up to live on or near campus this fall, now's a good time to talk about preventing fraud while they're away from home.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hot, humid, and more scattered storms on Monday. It's mid-August weather.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, a team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was in McClure going door-to-door assessing homes as part of their Preliminary Damage Assessment.
