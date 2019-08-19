StarView Vineyards prepares for harvest season

COBDEN (WSIL) -- As August wraps up, winemakers throughout the region begin to turn their full attention to the upcoming harvest.

Brett Morrison the co-owner and winemaker at StarView Vineyards says he's working on some unique vines.

Morrison says making wine isn't an overnight process. He's has been in the wine market for decades.

"I kinda fell into this at a very young age needing a summer job," says Brett.

One crop he's excited about is the Merlot, "I've kind of played around with new varieties that people told me, I couldn't plant here so that kind of drove me to push my limit and do it anyway."

Morrison says, after five years of growing the crop, his vineyard is finally about to enjoy the fruits of their labor, "The crop looks amazing. It looks promising as far as quality and it looks like it's going to be a very good year."

His wife, Regina who co-owns the business says, despite the hectic weather, they're happy most of their crops were saved, "You work really hard in the vineyard protecting the crop, we spray it to keep the pest the animals away."

Monday morning, they picked their first grapes and they believe it'll be a good wine season.

She explains, "Every year the very first grapes we pick are Niagara and that is what makes our silver star it's one of our most popular wines."

She explains the Silver Star wine should be ready for sale sometime this February.

The owners of StarView Vineyard say it will be a little more than a year before the Merlot wine hits their shelves.