Damage assessments continue, residents growing impatient

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Emergency Management workers at the local, state, and federal levels toured East Cape Girardeau Monday.

"What we are trying to determine is if the extent of the damage exceeds what the local or the state governments can handle to recover on their own," said FEMA Spokesperson Jann Tracey.

Tracey said potential federal assistance is still a long way down the road, but to get there, she says it takes time and a lot of documentation.

"We've been going for 12-hour days, 7 days a week and we will continue that pace until we have it finished," said Tracey.

The assessment team will stop at more than 300 homes in Alexander County collecting basic information about the extent of the damage. That will help Illinois officials build a case that a disaster declaration is necessary.

Some homeowners like Leeanna Moore say even though FEMA was in her neighborhood, she's starting to lose hope.

"Just because they came here, doesn't mean they are going to help us. That doesn't mean they'll do anything. If we sit and wait on the maybe's and what if's we will never move forward," said Moore.

Still, Moore says she's crossing her fingers a disaster declaration will be declared. She says as her family slowly makes repairs, she's saving receipts just in case FEMA will someday reimburse them.

Tracey is encouraging all flood victims to do the same.

"We want people to clean up. We want people to get on with their lives as quickly as possible, but take photographs and hold onto every receipt for anything that's been repaired or replaced," said Tracey.

If a Presidential Disaster Declaration is declared, FEMA will be back for a more detailed inspection of each home.

Tracey says FEMA understands this is a lengthy process but she's asking for patience because they are working very hard to help