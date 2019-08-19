Feedlot closes after controversy over expansion plans - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Feedlot closes after controversy over expansion plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A northwest Missouri cattle feedlot that sought to greatly expand its operations is closing after more than a year of fighting opponents, including a nearby botanical garden.

Valley Oaks Steak Co. announced Monday it was closing immediately because of financial hardships caused by legal battles and the need to market its plans to counter its opponents.

The cattle feedlot near Lone Jack, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Kansas City, wanted to expand from fewer than 999 head of cattle to as many as 6,999 head. It promised it would be one of the most environmentally friendly cattle operations in the nation.

But leaders at the Powell Gardens botanical site and neighbors near the cattle farm opposed the plan and filed a lawsuit in July to stop it.

