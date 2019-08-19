Gov. Pritzker signs bill allowing schools to supply diabetes medication to students

Monday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation allowing schools across the state to store an undesignated supply of the diabetes medication, glucagon, to treat students with diabetes.
Monday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation allowing schools across the state to store an undesignated supply of the diabetes medication, glucagon, to treat students with diabetes.
A Cairo man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested Monday afternoon for the second time in less than two weeks.
A Cairo man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested Monday afternoon for the second time in less than two weeks.
WSIL - Hot humid air will provide fuel for strong storms Tuesday. ...
WSIL - Hot humid air will provide fuel for strong storms Tuesday. ...
PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) --
PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) --
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL/BBB) -- If you have a college student packing up to live on or near campus this fall, now's a good time to talk about preventing fraud while they're away from home.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL/BBB) -- If you have a college student packing up to live on or near campus this fall, now's a good time to talk about preventing fraud while they're away from home.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hot, humid, and more scattered storms on Monday. It's mid-August weather.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hot, humid, and more scattered storms on Monday. It's mid-August weather.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, a team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was in McClure going door-to-door assessing homes as part of their Preliminary Damage Assessment.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, a team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was in McClure going door-to-door assessing homes as part of their Preliminary Damage Assessment.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Officials with Devil's Backbone Park say they are close to reopening after months of flooding.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Officials with Devil's Backbone Park say they are close to reopening after months of flooding.
WSIL-- The leftover storm activity will slowly clear through the remainder of the evening. Lingering showers and lightning are possible but the severe threat has passed.
WSIL-- The leftover storm activity will slowly clear through the remainder of the evening. Lingering showers and lightning are possible but the severe threat has passed.
WASHINGTON COUNTY (WSIL) --- One man is dead after his vehicle flipped over after hitting a driveway in Washington County.
WASHINGTON COUNTY (WSIL) --- One man is dead after his vehicle flipped over after hitting a driveway in Washington County.