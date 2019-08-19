Cairo man arrested for second time in less than 2 weeks

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- A Cairo man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested Monday afternoon for the second time in less than two weeks.



Cleyon R. Tanner, 42, of Cairo, was arrested August 8 after detectives found he was in possession of a stolen handgun with a high-capacity magazine. At the time of that arrest, Tanner was out of jail on bond for two previous arrests. He bonded out of jail after his August 8 arrest, but a bond revocation warrant was issued for his arrest.

Last week, Paducah police detectives stopped a vehicle he was driving near McNabb Elementary, but Tanner fled at a high rate of speed. Detectives did not pursue him, in part because of their proximity to an elementary school that was in session.



After that encounter, detectives obtained a warrant charging Tanner with fleeing or evading police. He was arrested outside the McCracken County Courthouse as he arrived for court about 12:30 Monday afternoon.



Tanner has an extensive criminal history, with convictions for assaults, auto theft, drug trafficking and firearm possession.

After his arrest today, he was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.