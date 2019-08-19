Dolton Police officer shoots armed robbery suspect - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dolton Police officer shoots armed robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Officials say a police officer in the Chicago suburb of Dolton shot a man suspected of taking part in an armed robbery at a used car dealership.

Mayor Riley Rogers told reporters at a news conference that the shooting happened Monday when police responding to a call of an armed robbery confronted two men leaving the dealership where they had just allegedly taken the manager's wallet at gunpoint. He says the suspects exchanged gunfire with police and one of them was shot. The suspect's condition was not immediately known.

After the other suspect ran off, police asked residents to stay in their homes while they searched the area.

The officer who shot the suspect was also injured but Rogers says he was not shot.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.