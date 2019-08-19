Parents of 2 killed during police chase settle lawsuit

PEVELY, Mo. (AP) - The parents or two men killed during a police chase in 2014 have settled lawsuits against the city of Pevely for a total of $347,500.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a federal judge approved the settlement Monday.

Toya Steed, mother of 21-year-old Lavoy Savalas Steed, will receive $200,000, with about a third going to her attorney.

Anita Rodgers and Leon Haywood Sr., the parents of 19-year-old Leon Haywood, will each parent receive $45,658 and their lawyers will get $56,182.

The chase began when a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle going more than 90 mph on Interstate 55. The driver, 18-year-old Jermoy Goode of St. Louis, sped away and the chase reached 125 mph before the vehicle crashed.

Goode also died in the wreck.

Lawsuits against the Highway Patrol are pending.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.