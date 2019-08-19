Strong storms possible Tuesday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Strong storms possible Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Hot humid air will provide fuel for strong storms Tuesday.  Current projections present a good chance of a line of storms with damaging winds in our region midday into the afternoon.  

We encourage all to be aware of changing conditions Tuesday and check Jim's latest forecast on News 3 this evening. 

