Strong storms possible Tuesday

WSIL - Hot humid air will provide fuel for strong storms Tuesday. ...
PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) --
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL/BBB) -- If you have a college student packing up to live on or near campus this fall, now's a good time to talk about preventing fraud while they're away from home.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hot, humid, and more scattered storms on Monday. It's mid-August weather.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, a team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was in McClure going door-to-door assessing homes as part of their Preliminary Damage Assessment.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Officials with Devil's Backbone Park say they are close to reopening after months of flooding.
WSIL-- The leftover storm activity will slowly clear through the remainder of the evening. Lingering showers and lightning are possible but the severe threat has passed.
WASHINGTON COUNTY (WSIL) --- One man is dead after his vehicle flipped over after hitting a driveway in Washington County.
(WSIL) -- Sunday will be another hot and humid day, but there is a chance for a break from that heat in the form of thunderstorms this afternoon.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More than a dozen athletes met Saturday for the reopening of the Attucks Park basketball courts.
