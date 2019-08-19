Missouri Southern president to retire at end of school year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri Southern president to retire at end of school year

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - The president of Missouri Southern State University plans to retire after this academic year.

Alan Marble, who will be 65 in January, announced his decision Friday at Missouri Southern's back-to-school faculty and staff meeting. His retirement will be effective June 30, 2020.

The Joplin Globe reports Marble retired from a 27-year career at Crowder College in spring 2013. He was named interim president of Missouri Southern after the departure of Bruce Speck and was given the permanent job in June 2014.

The university's Board of Governors plans a "comprehensive" search for the next president and would like to have a replacement hired by the time Marble's retirement is official.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

