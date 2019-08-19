Trial over new Missouri voter photo ID law begins - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trial over new Missouri voter photo ID law begins

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A trial over whether election officials are doing enough to help voters navigate Missouri's new voter photo identification law has begun.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem heard testimony from critics of the law Monday. The trial is scheduled to last all week.

Groups including the Missouri NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri are arguing that the state didn't spend enough money or resources educating people about the new requirements and helping them obtain proper identification.

Attorneys for Missouri say the secretary of state's 18-month informational campaign "far exceeded" what's required by law to educate voters.

The law took effect in 2017. Election officials say voters now must present government-issued photo ID, show another form of identification along with signing a statement, or cast a provisional ballot.

