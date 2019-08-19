Deputies find newborn covered in ants on floorboard of van - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deputies find newborn covered in ants on floorboard of van

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a mother and grandmother were arrested when deputies discovered a 16-day-old newborn covered in ants on the floorboard of their van.

News outlets report 32-year-old Rebecca Jean Fultz and 69-year-old Charolette J. Simpson were charged Thursday with criminal abuse of a child and failure to use a child restraint device.

A news release from Laurel County sheriff's office says the baby was found during a traffic stop.

The statement says deputies found the baby on the floorboard between the front seats, soiled and breathing heavy. The van didn't have a safety seat and there was no air conditioning.

The release says the baby was treated for dehydration and is in better condition.

It's unclear whether Fultz or Simpson has an attorney.

