16-year-old is latest young shooting victim in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old aspiring football player has been killed and an 18-year-old wounded in a St. Louis shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened early Sunday in the Carr Square neighborhood in the northern part of the city. Family members say the slain teen was Jason Eberhart Jr. He is the 11th child or teenager fatally shot in St. Louis city this summer.

His cousin, 49-year-old Charles Shelton, said Eberhart had "a lot of potential" and that the plan was "for him to follow his big brother in football."

Eberhart's brother, Antonio Phillips, plays football for Ball State University. His father played at the University of Illinois and has been a coach in the St. Louis area.

