Shooting wounds 4 at upscale Kansas City hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say four teens have been wounded in a shooting at hotel at an upscale shopping and dining district in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that witnesses told police that "many teens" were gathered in a room early Sunday at the Sheraton Suites Country Club Plaza when an argument broke out. Police say there was at least one shooter who fired multiple rounds.

Police say two of the victims have life-threatening injuries. All of the victims are believed to be from the Kansas City area. Police searched the hotel before determining that the shooter or shooters had fled in an unknown direction.

