Get to work, kids but Illinois says get a permit first

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Get to work, kids - but get a permit first.

The Illinois Department of Labor is reminding teenagers younger than 16 to obtain a work permit to work legally.

Michael Kleinik (KLYE'-nihk) is director of the Illinois Department of Labor. He says child labor laws are meant to keep teens safe and ensure that work doesn't interfere with schooling.

Fourteen- and 15-year-olds seeking employment must obtain a letter of intent to hire from a prospective employer. It should describe the type of work and the expected hours.

The teen's school administrator must review the letter to determine whether a work permit should be issued.

Those under 16 may work three hours per school day and up to 24 hours per week while school is in session.

