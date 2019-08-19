Law allows Illinois to take action on climate change - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Law allows Illinois to take action on climate change

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a law allowing Illinois to take its own action to slow climate change.

The Democrat approved legislation this week that repeals the Kyoto Protocol Act of 1998. It limited state action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The U.S. withdrew from Kyoto in 2001. But Illinois had put it into state law so it was bound by rules the federal government no longer intended to follow.

Naperville Democratic Sen. Laura Ellman says it sends a message that "Illinois is ready to get serious about climate change." The law she and Evanston Democratic Rep. Robyn Gabel sponsored takes effect Jan. 1.

Pritzker recalled that in January he joined the U.S. Climate Alliance group of governors working to stop climate change.

The bill is HB3481.

