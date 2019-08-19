Hot, humid, and more scattered storms on Monday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hot, humid, and more scattered storms on Monday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hot, humid, and more scattered storms on Monday. It's mid-August weather. 

Sunshine this morning will give way to fair weather cumulus clouds bubbling up in the heat and humidity. By late afternoon, a few storms will be possible, primarily focused in counties on the northeast edge of our viewing area. Counties that stand the best chance will be Jefferson, Washington, Perry, Jackson, and Randolph counties in southern Illinois; Madison, Bollinger, and Perry in southeast Missouri. The risk for severe storms will be low, but heavy rain and lightning are likely with any storms. Once the sun begins to set, storms will quickly fade away. 

Outside the storms, temperatures will be back in the lower 90s Monday afternoon with the peak heat index 100 to 105. 

Tuesday brings more widespread storm chances. Forecast models suggest a large complex of storms developing in central Iowa early Tuesday morning and diving southeast down the Mississippi River. These storms are expected to arrive into our region in the early afternoon. Storms could produce wind damage. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning. 

