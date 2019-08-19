Group to develop new rating system for schools, districts - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Group to develop new rating system for schools, districts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The state Education Department says a group of stakeholders and policymakers are meeting to develop a 5-star accountability system for Kentucky schools.

An agency statement says the group will meet Aug. 23 and Sept. 3-4 to come up with a recommendation for Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis on how to rate schools using state accountability system indicators. Some of the indicators include student performance, student growth toward proficiency, transition readiness and school climate.

Officials say the accountability system is designed to focus attention on achievement gaps and the need to close them.

The system will rate schools and districts from a low score of 1 to a high score of 5.

