PADUCAH, KY. (WSIL) -- Book For Hope is holding the 4th annual Just Imagine Childhood Cancer Walk at Bob Noble park.

Gaylon Hayden, president of the organization, says the event ties in with the nonprofit’s three main goals to raise awareness of childhood cancer, help families financially and raise money for children’s cancer research.

Funds from the walk go to help families in western Kentucky and southern Illinois who have a child that is battling cancer.

Hayden says the families are often given gift cards for gas stations and restaurants to help with travel expenses since there are no oncology treatment centers for children in the region.

Families are also given funds to help pay for bills as many times a parent will have to quit their job to become a full-time caretaker.

In addition to helping families, money raised from the walk is also donated to childhood cancer research.

Children receive less than 10% of federal funding for cancer research while the rest goes toward adult cancer research.

The Just Imagine Childhood Cancer Walk raised $20,000 last year, the goal this year is to double that.

The event will take place on September 7th, but pre-registration ends on August 20th at midnight.

The cost is $20 and includes several free items.

For more information click here.