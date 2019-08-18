FEMA continues assessing flood damage

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- On Sunday, a team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was in McClure going door-to-door assessing homes as part of their Preliminary Damage Assessment.
GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Officials with Devil's Backbone Park say they are close to reopening after months of flooding.
WSIL-- The leftover storm activity will slowly clear through the remainder of the evening. Lingering showers and lightning are possible but the severe threat has passed.
WASHINGTON COUNTY (WSIL) --- One man is dead after his vehicle flipped over after hitting a driveway in Washington County.
(WSIL) -- Sunday will be another hot and humid day, but there is a chance for a break from that heat in the form of thunderstorms this afternoon.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- More than a dozen athletes met Saturday for the reopening of the Attucks Park basketball courts.
WSIL -- The heat and humidity continue to be the big weather story this weekend.
WHEELING, Ill. (WSIL) -- A northern Illinois man has been charged with Attempted Murder after he shot and wounded an Illinois State Trooper. Illinois State Police say the trooper was carrying out a search warrant Friday at a home in Wheeling. Volodymyr Dragan, 43, allegedly fired shots from inside his home and struck a trooper. Dragan faces charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Unlawful Restraint, Assault of a Police Offic...
(WSIL) -- Rain that passed to our north this morning leave at best a small chance of a passing shower in our northern counties through the rest of this morning.
HERRIN (WSIL)-- A tick bite scares a Herrin couple.
