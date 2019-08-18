Storms clear, hot and humid start to the week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Storms clear, hot and humid start to the week

WSIL-- The leftover storm activity will slowly clear through the remainder of the evening.  Lingering showers and lightning are possible but the severe threat has passed.

Overnight partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around with lows dipping into the 70s.  Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day.  High temperatures are expected to climb back into the 90s with dew points in the 70s.  This will lead to heat index values back in the upper 90s and triple digits.  Isolated storms will also be a possibility during the heat of the day. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.   

