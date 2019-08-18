Devil's Backbone Park expected to open after assessment

GRAND TOWER (WSIL) -- Officials with Devil's Backbone Park say they are close to reopening after months of flooding.

Park Manager William Nicholson says they are waiting for FEMA to complete their inspection.

"They've still gotta come down and evaluate it, and see what kind of damage we got. Our biggest thing is the electrical; our electrical grid for the campers is wiped out" said Nicholson.

Nicholson says besides the electrical issues, the campground is cleaned up and ready for visitors.

He still believes they can open in time for Labor Day and host the Grand Tower Homecoming at the end of September.

Several sizable donations were made to ensure the homecoming is funded. Nicholson says he is in constant communication with vendors to keep them up-to-date on the progress.