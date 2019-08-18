Missouri State enrollment expected to decline this year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri State enrollment expected to decline this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Missouri State University officials are expecting their first enrollment decline this fall in more than 20 years.

Missouri State President Clif Smart says enrollment will likely be down by between 2.5% and 3%. That means the new class of students will be around 2,700 instead of 3,000, and that will mean less revenue for the university.

Smart said the university may have to cut some staff because of the lower enrollment.

In Missouri, the number of high school graduates is smaller than it used to be, and there is more competition for students from other schools. Plus, there are fewer nontraditional students.

Smart says if the school doesn't find ways to attract more students, it could face another enrollment decline next year.

