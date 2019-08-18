Cook County seeks community groups to help with census count - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cook County seeks community groups to help with census count

CHICAGO (AP) - Cook County has allocated $1 million for efforts to reach hard-to-count populations in the 2020 census.

The census has identified several areas in Cook County where the census response rate has been low. County officials are seeking community-based groups and local government bodies to help with outreach and education and are allocating up to $25,000 per group to help.

The first round of applications is due in October.

Historically, the census has undercounted minority communities, recent immigrants and young children.

The count determines how many congressional seats each state gets, how hundreds of billions of federal dollars are distributed and will be used in drawing new political districts.

