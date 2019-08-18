Officials probe respiratory illness at Quincy veterans' home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Officials probe respiratory illness at Quincy veterans' home

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) - State officials are investigating several cases of communicable respiratory illness at the same state-run veterans' home in Quincy where there have been multiple outbreaks of Legionnaires Disease over the years.

The (Quincy) Herald-Whig reports the departments of Veterans' Affairs and Public Health on Friday confirmed nine cases of communicable respiratory illness and three possible illnesses.

State and local public health officials are trying to find the source.

State officials say Legionella bacteria isn't suspected as the cause. It was previously blamed for several Legionnaires' disease outbreaks at the home from 2015 to 2018. Over a dozen people died and numerous others were sickened.

State officials say residents showed symptoms of respiratory illness between July 24 and Aug. 10.

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com

