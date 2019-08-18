Police: Toddler dies after falling into pool in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Toddler dies after falling into pool in Kentucky

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky say a 1-year-old boy has died after falling into a pool.

News outlets cite a Louisville police news release that said the toddler was found unresponsive in an above-ground pool on Saturday night. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The statement says relatives indicated the toddler wandered from inside a home and fell into the pool from an attached deck.

Police say the death appears to be an accident and remains under investigation.

