St. Louis business rents goats to eat overgrown foilage

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County woman has opened a local franchise of a business that rents out goats to clear weed- or foliage-infested property.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Erika Streeter, of Wildwood, opened the first Goats on the Go affiliate in the St. Louis area in late spring. The Iowa-based vegetation management company is one of several across the country that rent goats to take care of overgrown weeds and thickets, advertising themselves as an option that's good for the environment.

It takes several days for the goats to clear an acre, depending on the density of the vegetation. They eat, ruminate, rest and repeat.

Streeter usually charges between $900 and $1,200 an acre, depending on density of the foliage.

